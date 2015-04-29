Hollywood Life: Hilary Duff admits to trying Tinder dating app

During a radio interview in Burbank, California, Tuesday, "Younger" actress Hilary Duff admitted that she has the online dating app Tinder on her phone, and she's pursuing new relationship.

"In my life I've always had really serious boyfriends, I've always met people through work, and I've never been on a blind date," Duff, 27, explained about why she tried Tinder.

She also talked about the type of things that attract her attention. "I think the first thing is obviously looks, which sounds super vain, but that is what you go for," she said. "What they say in their little profile, it has to be funny."

As for turnoffs, Duff said "I don't want to see a shirtless mirror selfie. That's instantly a left."

Minaj's mitzvah

Multimillionaire businessman Andrew Murstein hired Nicki Minaj to attend the bar mitzvah of his son, Matt, Sunday in Manhattan, and Minaj took to Instagram the next day to share a photo of herself with the guest of honor and his young friends.

Minaj performed her hit song "Super Bass" and then advised her young fans to "Get an education. Stay in school. And don't be a bum."

Later on, Minaj asked the ages of the kids in the audience. When she asked Matt how old he was, he responded "Old enough!"

