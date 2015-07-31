Hollywood Life: Johnny Depp unrecognizable in Whitey Bulger role

Johnny Depp plays real-life Boston mobster Whitey Bulger in his upcoming film "Black Mass," and in the movie's first poster, which was released Wednesday, the actor is barely recognizable.

Depp, 52, seems to have really been transformed into Bulger. In the image, Depp is shown standing in front of the Boston skyline with his arms crossed and sporting thinning gray hair, freckled skin and a murderous stare.

Bulger, now 85, who was the brother of a state senator, colluded with the FBI for many years, using the information to take down his rivals. He was convicted on 11 counts of murder in 2013 and is serving two life terms plus five years in Florida.

Also in the movie, which comes out Sept. 18, are Dakota Johnson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Bacon and Joel Edgerton.

Pine's 'Wonder'-ful role

Chris Pine is Hollywood's wonder man who will romance "Wonder Woman," in a superhero flick scheduled to come out sometime in 2017. The actor, best known as Kirk in the "Star Trek" films, will play Steve Trevor opposite newcomer Gal Gadot in the title role, according to The Wrap.

Little is known about the project, but Pine's deal does include opportunities for sequels and appearances in other films based on DC Comics, according to insiders.

