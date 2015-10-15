Hollywood Life: Kaley Cuoco denies new Johnny Galecki dating rumors

Here's one "big bang" theory that's been debunked: Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are not dating. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old actress posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her "Big Bang Theory" co-star giving each other a fist bump.

She wrote: "So sorry to disappoint, but no home wreckers or secret flings going on here. Me and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki are just the best of buds -- Leonard and Penny will just have to suffice!!!"

Galecki, 40, later posted to his Instagram account a photo of them on the same day with the caption: "No scandals/home wreckers/pregnancies here, y'all. Just profound friendship."

Rumors that Cuoco and Galecki were a couple started brewing after the actress announced her split from husband Ryan Sweeting last month. Cuoco and Sweeting were married on Dec. 31, 2013.

'Top Model' ending

"America's Next Top Model" is about to leave the catwalk.

On Wednesday, host Tyra Banks posted the news on Instagram with a photo of the number 22 and a caption to tell everyone that Cycle 22 will be the final one for the reality series. "Yeah, I truly believe it's time," Banks, 41, posted.

The CW, which airs the show Fridays at 9 p.m., confirmed that the show will come to an end on Dec. 4.

