Hollywood Life: New honor for Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has been crowned Entertainment Weekly magazine's Entertainment of the Year.

The Academy Award-winning actress not only is the face of the Christian Dior designer label, but she also stars in David O. Russell's biopic "Joy," about East Meadow inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano, which opens Dec. 25. And she plays heroine Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 2."

"It's crazy," Lawrence told EW. "I signed on to these projects when I was 20 years old. I remember being like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to be 25 when I'm finished.' It seemed so far away."

Now that "The Hunger Games" final movie is out in theaters, Lawrence said she's finally realizing that the series really is finished. "It does feel over. It didn't for a while and I didn't think it would ever sink in, but it has now. It feels over," she said. "And that's OK. It's OK to move on."

Walsh moves on

So many characters have come and gone in 12 seasons of "Grey's Anatomy," and while we always hold out hope for fan favorites to return, Kate Walsh -- who played Dr. Addison Montgomery in the show before spinning off into her own ABC series, "Private Practice," in 2007 -- said she has no plans to come back.

"It was a great role for me to play -- I'm happy and grateful and thrilled that I got to do it, but I did it for nine years, so for me, just as an actress, it's important to move on," she said.

Walsh, 48, added that she's looking to do a Broadway play or a new series.

