Hollywood Life: Victor Garber marries longtime partner Rainer Andreesen

Congratulations are in order for actor Victor Garber ("The Flash") and his artist-model partner Rainer Andreesen. The couple, who just celebrated 16 years together, eloped in Tofino, Canada, over the weekend.

Although Garber and Andreesen have been together for more than a decade and a half, the two have always been private about their relationship. But once they wed, Andreesen shared a photo from their nuptials on Instagram Saturday with the caption "YES WE DID! #justgotmarried #elopedintofino #canada @therealvictorgarber #after16years."

Garber didn't openly reveal that he was gay until 2012, when he talked about his relationship with Andreesen in an interview with Canada's Forever Young magazine.

A girl for Mulligan

Actress Carey Mulligan, who stars in the upcoming movie "Suffragette," and her husband, Marcus Mumford, recently became first-time parents. Monday on "The Graham Norton Show" she revealed that the child is a girl.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mulligan did not offer any other details about her new daughter, but she did show off her slim post-baby body. She and her husband are very private, and their wedding was a quiet ceremony inside a barn in Bridgwater, England, in April 2012. Mumford's father, John, presided over the wedding.

Would Rihanna be a great mom? Go to

hollywoodlife.com and let us know.