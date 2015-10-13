Hollywood Life: Victor Garber marries longtime partner Rainer Andreesen
Congratulations are in order for actor Victor Garber ("The Flash") and his artist-model partner Rainer Andreesen. The couple, who just celebrated 16 years together, eloped in Tofino, Canada, over the weekend.
Although Garber and Andreesen have been together for more than a decade and a half, the two have always been private about their relationship. But once they wed, Andreesen shared a photo from their nuptials on Instagram Saturday with the caption "YES WE DID! #justgotmarried #elopedintofino #canada @therealvictorgarber #after16years."
Garber didn't openly reveal that he was gay until 2012, when he talked about his relationship with Andreesen in an interview with Canada's Forever Young magazine.
A girl for Mulligan
Actress Carey Mulligan, who stars in the upcoming movie "Suffragette," and her husband, Marcus Mumford, recently became first-time parents. Monday on "The Graham Norton Show" she revealed that the child is a girl.
Mulligan did not offer any other details about her new daughter, but she did show off her slim post-baby body. She and her husband are very private, and their wedding was a quiet ceremony inside a barn in Bridgwater, England, in April 2012. Mumford's father, John, presided over the wedding.
