'Honey Boo Boo' parents Mama June and Sugar Bear split

Parents June "Mama June" Shannon and Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson of TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" have separated.

"Sugar Bear and I have decided to take some time apart to figure out some things in our relationship," the two released in a statement to TMZ .

Shannon reportedly caught Thompson using dating websites such as plentyoffish.com identifying as Georgiafighter31054. In TMZ's screenshot of the dating profile, Thompson described himself as an "adventurer." He wrote: "i love to hunt fish and ride 4wheelers and have a good time I like spending time at home watching movies cuddling spending time with family I love muddy Boggs and love to ride in the mudd I like football and baseball."

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is the star of the TLC show and also the only child between Shannon and Thompson. The two were never officially married, though they did participate in a commitment ceremony at their Georgia home in May 2013. Shannon has since been seen in public missing her wedding band.

They told the celebrity gossip site: "We are taking things day by day but regardless of what happens the girls will always be our number one priority. We want to thank y'all for your support."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The fate of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" is currently up in the air, according to producers.