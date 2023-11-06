Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Jones Beach next summer

Turn back the clock to 1994: Hootie & the Blowfish is making a comeback.

Thirty years after dropping its double-diamond plus (over 20 million copies sold) debut album, “Cracked Rear View,” the South Carolina foursome will return to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater with its “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” on Sept. 5. The bill also features special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when ‘Cracked Rear View’ did what it did — and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour buses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” reflected Hootie guitarist Mark Bryan in a statement. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

Hootie & the Blowfish took a break in 2005 after the band's fifth album, "Looking for Lucky," with Rucker going on to a successful career as a country singer. In 2019, the group got back together for a reunion tour and a new album, "Imperfect Circle."

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at noon until Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check hootie.com for other presale and VIP opportunities.

Hootie & the Blowfish is the third show added to the Jones Beach 2024 concert season. Last week, two other bookings were announced: New Kids on the Block on Aug. 4 and Lynyrd Skynyrd with ZZ Top on Aug. 22.