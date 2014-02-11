Hugh Jackman, at Donna Karan, talks personal trainers, fashion

One thing most people wouldn’t want to be: Hugh Jackman’s personal trainer. Yeah, yeah, he’s an incredible physical specimen, “Wolverine” and all, but not so fast. Jackman, who attended Donna Karan’s 30th anniversary runway show on Wall Street Saturday night – (among the most anticipated events of New York Fashion week) – said, on the subject, “I don’t like to be told what to do. So if my trainer tells me to do things, I tell him to get down on the floor and do them with me. It’s only fair.”

What he does like? “I quite like fashion shows,” said the jovial star. “I’ve only been to three, and they’re very theatrical and creative.” Jackman who wore a smart gray Burberry suit to the event admitted it wasn’t a Donna Karan because he came directly to the show from a photo shoot. However his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, was in head-to-toe Donna. The actor expressed admiration for the designer, whom he's known for 12 years. “Donna is one of my great friends. She’s so creative, so talented and always pushing the envelope a little," referring to the raw, open location space on Wall Street.

To be noted, Jackman was lovely, but far more interested in talking to Katie Holmes, who sat nearby. We get it.