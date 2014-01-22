Jenni 'JWoww' Farley expecting baby girl with fiancé Roger Matthews, report says

Snooki's baby son will soon have a girlfriend, it seems.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, former "Jersey Shore" castmate, best friend to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and one half of MTV's hit reality show spinoff "Snooki & JWoww," reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that she is expecting a girl.

"I pictured a boy this whole time, so when I saw 'girl' on the paperwork, I was like, 'No way!' But deep down I think I knew," she tells the magazine. "[Snooki's son] Lorenzo is gonna have a BFF, and I couldn't be happier!"

JWoww, 27, and fiancé Roger Matthews, 37, revealed they were expecting via a post on her official website on Christmas Day. She's due in July, which means the girl will be about two years younger than Lorenzo.

Something tells us they're already arranging a marriage. What do you think?