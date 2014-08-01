Jon Stewart film 'Rosewater' slated for November

The host of “The Daily Show” will make his writing and directing debut with “Rosewater” on Nov. 7. The film's distributor, Open Road Films, officially announced the release date Friday.

“Rosewater” is not a documentary but a narrative feature based on Mazair Behari's memoir “Then They Came for Me.” Gael Garcia Bernal will play Behari, a Canadian journalist arrested by Iranian authorities and imprisoned for more than 100 days in 2009. Shohreh Aghdashloo (“House of Sand and Fog”) and Kim Bodnia are also in the cast.

The film's title refers to Behari's memory of being blindfolded and interrogated by a man he never saw but who smelled distinctly of rosewater.