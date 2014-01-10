Kim Kardashian posts epic throwback Thursday photo with Nicole Richie

Never fear, middle schoolers: Even the most beautiful celebrities had awkward stages.

Kim Kardashian has photo evidence to prove it, with an epic shot she posted Thursday to Instagram. It's a 20-year-old pic of herself with childhood friend Nicole Richie, giving thumbs up in what looks like a photo booth (not the Apple kind). We imagine Kris Jenner dropped them off at the Calabasas mall, and this is how the pair of 13-year-olds spent their afternoon.

"#ThrowbackThursday @nicolerichie and I being oh so cool at 13 years old," Kardashian, 33, captioned the image, which Richie linked to on Twitter, writing, "Brace Yourselves!"