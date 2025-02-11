Kris Bowers talks Oscars nom for 'Wild Robot,' John Williams' impact and Kobe Bryant's advice

LOS ANGELES — Kris Bowers embraced a new challenge with his first animated film, turning his signature storytelling through music into an Oscar-nominated masterpiece.

Bowers’ work on “ The Wild Robot ” continues to solidify his place as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after composers, earning him a nomination for best original score. His score complements the film’s stunning visuals and emotional depth, capturing the journey of Roz, an out-of-place robot striving to connect with animals who struggle to understand it.

“It’s about being really clear with each story, understanding what the emotions is and what’s stirring inside of me,” said Bowers, 35, a Grammy and Emmy-nominated composer who won an Academy Award for the short documentary “The Last Repair Shop.” He’s also worked on Oscar-winning films such as “King Richard” and “ Green Book.”

For “The Wild Robot,” Bowers first studied the early black-and-white sketches, where he uncovered his emotions toward the characters, before capturing those feelings at his piano, crafting a musical narrative filled with heart. Bowers said tapping into his emotions has never come easily, but he found inspiration in his journey as a father, watching his wife sacrifice her body during pregnancy, to help craft sounds that capture the essence of parenthood.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Bowers reflects on what the Oscar nomination means to him, the challenges of composing for animated films, the lasting influence of five-time Oscar winner John Williams and why Kobe Bryant ’s advice continues to resonate with him.

The Oscars will air March 2.

Kris Bowers poses for a portrait on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: AP/Willy Sanjuan

AP: You have become so in-demand. You've been Grammy and Emmy nominated and won an Oscar. What does this nomination mean to you?

BOWERS: It means a lot. As a kid, that's how I found a lot of composers. I was looking at that (Oscar noms) list. I would look at who's nominated then go listen to those scores, so it became a way to expand my collection of CDs. It means something to be a part of this history. No matter what happens in my career from here on out, somebody's going to look at this year's list and see my name. To be nominated, you are chosen by the music branch of the academy ... filled with composers who I've been a fan of since I was a kid. ... It makes me feel like I've done something meaningful.

AP: You revered John Williams too...

BOWERS: Yeah, he was the master of memorable melody. If there's a piece of score in a move that you can sing, it's probably John Williams. One thing I took from him is that he came up in a time of composers who were storytellers and made sure the music was also developing the story. When those themes come back at the most pivotal point in the movie, we feel something emotional. I remember for “The Wild Robot,” I studied the last 30 minutes of “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope,” primarily because the last 20-30 minutes of “The Wild Robot” is all action. I thought, “How did John Williams approach this?" Because “Star Wars” was so iconic with its themes.

AP: While creating your score for “The Wild Robot," did you get your wife's thoughts?

BOWERS: The only moment was when I played the main theme. I was kind of just wanting to see if it triggered that complexity. I do this often with my wife where I’ll have a theme that I’m playing it and ask her “What does this remind of, or what does this make you feel? I remember when I played her that sequence, which was a work in progress, and she got emotional. She cried watching just that three-minute sequence, having no idea of what the movie was about. I felt like I was on the right track. ... It’s reminding her of all the complex emotions she feels as a mom. I struck a nerve in a way that could be valuable.

AP: Is it a tougher or easier process for an animated film compared to live action?

BOWERS: It’s definitely more challenging. If you talk to any composer, they’ll talk about the fact that animation is its own challenge. Most animated films have almost wall-to-wall music where music kind of doesn’t ever stop. Whereas, a lot of live action, you can sit for five minutes and not have any music and be OK.

AP: You composed music for the late Kobe Bryant's 2015 documentary “Muse" and other projects with him. You call the NBA legend your mentor. What words of wisdom did Kobe give you?

BOWERS: I did a lot of work for Kobe. He talked about John Williams being my Michael Jordan. He was all about obsessing enough about your craft, so that you are ready for anything. The stuff I wrote for “The Wild Robot,” I learned from when he would challenge me to write. I wrote this audiobook for him, and he was like “You know this has to be better than the music for ‘E.T.’?

I laughed. And he was like “You know, I’m not (expletive) kidding with you, right?”

He was always telling me, “If you’re not taking on something that’s going to make you a better artist by the time you finish it, then you are wasting your time.”

That kind of mentality is the way I approach everything. I want to take on as many things as possible. If that opportunity came, I’d be prepared for it.

AP: What fuels you?

BOWERS: I feel like my parents put me on this track from the very beginning. They wanted me to play piano before I was born. They gave me lessons and like found teachers for me. There’s kind of like this debt I owe to them. I have to be as great as I possibly can. But it’s also just me trying to live up to the steps my parents already got started for me.

The Academy Awards will be held March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show, to be broadcast live by ABC, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.