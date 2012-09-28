Last Story review: Old Wii's last gasp

The Wii created a bona fide frenzy when it was launched six years ago. Now, most Wiis are gathering dust on back shelves, if they haven't been unplugged and thrown away. As Nintendo gears up for the holiday release of the Wii's successor, the Wii U, new games for the old system have been nearly nonexistent.

The Last Story couldn't have a more appropriate title because it does indeed appear to be the Wii's last gasp. It's an ambitious adventure that struggles constantly against the limitations of the underpowered console. And it's quite a letdown, considering the track record of its creator.

The protagonist is a young mercenary named Zael, who dreams of becoming a knight. While visiting his empire capital, Lazulis City, he shares a romantic evening with a melancholy beauty named Lisa. If you've ever played a Japanese role-player, you won't be surprised by the revelation that Lisa is really Calista, heiress to the throne. She's betrothed to a creepy popinjay, and her brilliant uncle Count Arganan seems less than trustworthy, so it's up to the kid to prove he's a worthy suitor.

Zael gets his chance when he and his merc buddies find themselves on a mission to infiltrate the command base of the Gurak, a monstrous race bent on the destruction of Lazulis. But who's the real monster: enemy Gen. Zangurak or the calculating Arganan?



RATING T for Teen

PLOT A Japanese RPG with loads of deception

DETAILS Wii, $50

BOTTOM LINE More exhausting than exciting