LittleBigPlanet Karting review

LittleBigPlanet Karting

RATING E for Everyone

PLOT Racing fun

DETAILS PlayStation 3, $60

BOTTOM LINE Playful

Other karting games encourage pandemonium, with explosions and high-speed turns littering the track, but LBP Karting tends to favor more strategic racing, saving weapons until they are most needed and focusing on proper drifting when hitting the curves at high speed. Sometimes, you sense that fun is sacrificed for precision. Of course, no LBP game stops at the story mode. Creating and sharing your own levels and mini-games is a franchise staple. But viewing the complex tutorial for level creation takes longer than watching some Hollywood films.