Ultimate albums are the foundation of rock and roll. Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors,” the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” Joni Mitchell’s “Court and Spark” and Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” are like classic chapters in the book of music history. You can watch as these iconic LPs come alive at the following Long Island events:

“DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES: SGT. PEPPER’S”

Musicologist Scott Freiman discusses the Beatles’ 1967 landmark album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” in a lecture-style film enhanced with photos and music examples at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington.

“It’s a groundbreaking album that turned rock and roll from a gimmicky thing for the kids to artwork,” Freiman says. “The band explored new themes, styles, textures and production techniques that helped launch the Summer of Love, psychedelia, progressive rock and concept albums.”

At the time, the Beatles stopped touring and became strictly a studio band.

“The album showed how you could explore the studio to get sounds that couldn’t easily be created live,” Freiman says. “It proved you could bring in many influences into rock and roll — Eastern music, circus music, classical arrangements — anything is OK.”

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m., Jan. 11, at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington

INFO 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org

ADMISSION $16

“VINTAGE VINYL LIVE”

Patchogue Theatre has started a biannual series in which local musicians play two classic albums back-to-back.

“We wanted to do something with cover bands on the main stage that has a twist,” says board chair Christopher Capobianco. “Performing a whole album is more of a challenge for the musicians. Plus, it gives the audience something different.”

The Jan. 27 installment highlights female vocalists, with Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” (1977) and Joni Mitchell’s “Court and Spark” (1974).

Local band Albums We Love, which specializes in re-creating full albums, will take on “Rumours.”

“This album has lasting power. Regardless of age, everyone can relate to the record,” says vocalist-guitarist Dan Donnelly. “When you listen to it, it can bring you back to a very specific moment in time, allowing you to instantly relate.”

From anthems like “Don’t Stop” and “Go Your Own Way” to ballads such as “Dreams” and “Songbird,” the album is one of the biggest sellers of all time with more than 40 million units sold.

“We approach the material with love and conviction,” Donnelly says. “We try to be as genuine and authentic as possible as if you were listening to it on your turntable.”

Katie Pearlman plays the role of Joni Mitchell in the Joni Project, which will re-create “Court and Spark.”

“There are some different musical twists and turns, which is a challenge to learn, but we like it that way,” says Pearlman, who shares Mitchell’s blond hair and blue eyes. “Joni has such a brilliance to her writing.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $20-$35

US AND FLOYD

This Long Island-based Pink Floyd tribute delivers all the bombast of a Floyd show with lights, lasers and video but specifically focuses on re-creating the band’s signature sound.

“We are all Pink Floyd freaks who share a love for the music,” says keyboardist Steve Mercorelli. “We try and make the songs sound as real as we possibly can.”

Us and Floyd delivers heavy doses from the band’s key albums such as “Wish You Were Here” (1975), “Animals” (1977), “The Wall” (1979) and almost all of 1973’s “The Dark Side of the Moon,” which spent more than 740 consecutive weeks on the Billboard charts.

“You will hear ‘Money,’ ‘Us and Them,’ ‘Time,’ ‘Eclipse,’ ‘Brain Damage’ and ‘The Great Gig in the Sky’ from ‘Dark Side’ at different portions of the show,” Mercorelli says. “It won’t be from beginning to end, but we have to put that stuff in there because everybody wants and expects to hear it.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Feb. 2, The Space at Westbury, 250 Post Ave.

INFO 516-283-5575, thespaceatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $27-$32