Mineola's Portuguese festival a splash of traditional cuisine and music
Annual celebration draws 10,000 people for parade and barbecue specialties.
A colorful parade, lively music, delicious foods and children's rides are just part of what’s planned for the Portuguese American Feast & Carnival set for June 8, 9 and 10 in Mineola.
“This has been going on for nearly 30 years and everyone loves it,” says Albertson resident Antonio Saraiva. He is helping to organize the carnival portion of the event, which he said is being coordinated by the Mineola Portuguese Center.
“There’ll be food, drink and rides — pork sandwiches and barbecue chicken, beer, wine, everything,” Saraiva says. “More than 10,000 people are expected to attend over the three days.”
Saraiva says most of the festivities will be held at Wilson Park, but the highlight of the weekend will be a “huge” parade that begins Sunday at 1 p.m. at Chaminade High School on Jackson Avenue and makes its way along Jericho Turnpike.
“The parade will be a couple of miles and end on Union Street,” Saraiva says. “There’ll be floats and traditional costumes representing every area of Portugal.” Saraiva says a Portuguese singer will perform live on Saturday, and on Sunday music will be provided by a DJ playing Portuguese and American hits.
“There’ll be Portuguese dancers dancing on Saturday and Sunday and a lot of other things,” Saraiva says. “It’s a good time.”
Mineola Mayor Scott Strauss says the event is one of the village’s favorites. Strauss says the parade is the largest Portuguese parade in New York State and it’s sponsored by the village and the New York Portuguese American Leadership Conference.
“We’re very fortunate to have such a large Portuguese community,” Strauss says. Strauss adds that the overall three-day event is a benefit to the Portuguese in Mineola and to the entire village.
“It’s a great boost to our Portuguese community and the community as a whole, and it’s great for business,” Strauss says.
Portuguese American Feast & Carnival
WHEN | WHERE 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 8; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, June 9; and 1-10 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Wilson Park, Mineola. Parade 1 p.m. Sunday at Chaminade High School, 340 Jackson Ave., ending at Union Street
INFO 516-294-8287
ADMISSION Free
There’s one thing you probably won’t find at the Portuguese-American Feast: seats. But the food and wine of Portugal are so good, they deserve to be savored at the table. Here are four spots in Mineola where you can sit down and enjoy a taste of Portugal.
Heart of Portugal
241 Mineola Blvd.,516-742-9797, heartofportugalrestaurantli.com
Heart of Portugal has occupied this stocky little castle of a building since 2000; its gracious dining room and serene patio both evince an old-fashioned elegance that’s rare on Long Island. Start off with the fat chourico sausage, flambéed tableside, bolinhos de bacalhau (fluffy little croquettes of whipped cod and potatoes) or grilled octopus topped with sauteed peppers. Among mains, try the swordfish steak topped with shrimp, rabbit stew or shrimp in green sauce. Save room for the towering wedge of Pavlova — a quivering pouf of browned meringue topped with sliced almonds and a bittersweet caramel.
Lareira Restaurant
66 E. Jericho Tpke., 516-248-2004, lareirarestaurant.com
Lareira has not changed appreciably since it opened in 1982, not the family that owns it, not the old-fashioned decor, not the menu. Here’s where to come for cataplana de marisco (a hinged clamshell of a pot containing shellfish and chourico sausage), quail in garlic sauce, bacalhau a Lareira (codfish with onions and peppers), stuffed goat and Francesinha, an elaborate open-faced sandwich — part croque monsieur, part lasagna — made with ham, sausage, roast meat and cheese and tomato sauce.
Brasa Rodizio
100 Herricks Rd., 516-280-8000, brasarodizio.com
Churrasqueira Bairrada
144 Jericho Tpke., 516-739-3856, churrasqueira.com
These two restaurant specialize in the Portuguese-Brazilian tradition of all-you-can-eat grilled meat: A rodizio is an all-you-can-eat restaurant; churrasqueira refers to the wood-charcoal grill on which churrasco (barbecue) meats are cooked. Typically, the grilled meats — a variety of cuts of beef, pork, sausage and perhaps a bird or two — are brought to the table on skewers, along with rice, black beans and other sides. Before the onslaught, you will be offered a number of salads and appetizers, but try to resist; you'll want to save your appetite for the main event.
Costa Nova
211 Second St., 516-500-9802, costanovawaffle.com
This charming little shop pays homage to the singular waffles sold on the Costa Nova beach in Aveiro on Portugal’s Atlantic coast. Called bolacha in Portuguese, the waffles are a foot across and can be sampled plain or filled with chocolate, jam, Nutella, s’mores, peanut butter and jelly, Twix, Snickers or ovos moles, a sweet egg custard that is another specialty of the region. Espresso drinks are made with Delta coffee from Portugal and, except for Coca-Cola, all the beverages — Luso water, Compal fruit nectars, Sumol soda — are imported from Portugal.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.