A colorful parade, lively music, delicious foods and children's rides are just part of what’s planned for the Portuguese American Feast & Carnival set for June 8, 9 and 10 in Mineola.

“This has been going on for nearly 30 years and everyone loves it,” says Albertson resident Antonio Saraiva. He is helping to organize the carnival portion of the event, which he said is being coordinated by the Mineola Portuguese Center.

“There’ll be food, drink and rides — pork sandwiches and barbecue chicken, beer, wine, everything,” Saraiva says. “More than 10,000 people are expected to attend over the three days.”

Saraiva says most of the festivities will be held at Wilson Park, but the highlight of the weekend will be a “huge” parade that begins Sunday at 1 p.m. at Chaminade High School on Jackson Avenue and makes its way along Jericho Turnpike.

“The parade will be a couple of miles and end on Union Street,” Saraiva says. “There’ll be floats and traditional costumes representing every area of Portugal.” Saraiva says a Portuguese singer will perform live on Saturday, and on Sunday music will be provided by a DJ playing Portuguese and American hits.

“There’ll be Portuguese dancers dancing on Saturday and Sunday and a lot of other things,” Saraiva says. “It’s a good time.”

Mineola Mayor Scott Strauss says the event is one of the village’s favorites. Strauss says the parade is the largest Portuguese parade in New York State and it’s sponsored by the village and the New York Portuguese American Leadership Conference.

“We’re very fortunate to have such a large Portuguese community,” Strauss says. Strauss adds that the overall three-day event is a benefit to the Portuguese in Mineola and to the entire village.

“It’s a great boost to our Portuguese community and the community as a whole, and it’s great for business,” Strauss says.