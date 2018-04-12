On April 21, the lights in NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum will go down, and U.S. figure skaters — many still euphoric from clinching a team bronze medal in the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics — will take the spotlight for Stars on Ice.

The 22-city tour allows attendees to see their favorite figure skating Olympians in person, such as Nathan Chen, the recently crowned World champion; ice dance duo, siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani; Adam Rippon, the first openly gay U.S. athlete to qualify for a Winter Olympics; Mirai Nagasu, the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics; and 2014 Sochi gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

The two-act show has 25 performances, including five group numbers (two are full cast) and some Olympic programs. Here’s a look at a few cast members:

NATHAN CHEN

KNOWN FOR Nicknamed the Quad King for his mastery of the four-revolution jump, Chen is a two-time U.S. champion who was undefeated this season, pre-Olympics.

BIG OLYMPIC MOMENT Chen fell short in his Olympic debut in the men’s short skating program, but went on to complete a historic six quad jumps during the men’s free skate.

AT THE SHOW Chen will deliver two individual performances, including his Olympic short program set to the experimental pop song “Nemesis” by Benjamin Clementine.

“I don’t think I’ll do six quads for the show,” Chen says by phone, laughing. “But I might throw a couple in here and there.”

POST-OLYMPICS LIFE Along with Rippon and the Shibutanis, this will be Chen’s first time on Long Island. The 18-year-old is also eager to attend a Yale University event for admitted students later this month after the Connecticut tour.

“I wanted to have that almost quote-unquote ‘normal life’ outside of skating,” he says.

ADAM RIPPON

KNOWN FOR Performances with artistic flair, and witty one-liners. He is also a 2016 national champion, and at 28 was the oldest Olympic rookie to represent the United States since the 1930s.

BIG OLYMPIC MOMENT Rippon finished third during the men’s free skate for the team event, skating to Coldplay’s “O” and dazzling in a blue and black sequined top (Some on social media were incensed he didn’t place higher.). He also won America over chatting with the media about In-N-Out Burger, Xanax and Reese Witherspoon.

AT THE SHOW Rippon is performing his Olympic short program, choreographed to Ida Corr’s “Let Me Think About It,” which he lovingly describes as an upbeat, “trashy club song.”

POST-OLYMPICS LIFE His ballooning status as a role model for millions has been “real,” he said — and extremely humbling. “I used to struggle with being me,” Rippon said. “It feels like you’re taking a risk, but you’re actually risking way more by not putting yourself out there.”

Rippon’s next risk? He’s eyeing the entertainment sphere and is “absolutely not” pursuing the 2022 Olympics.

MAIA AND ALEX SHIBUTANI

KNOWN FOR The Shib Sibs are two-time U.S. champions and the first U.S. siblings to nab an Olympic ice dance medal.

BIG OLYMPIC MOMENT The duo delivered an enthralling free dance to Coldplay’s “Paradise” that secured them a second bronze medal.

AT THE SHOW They will perform a modified version of “Paradise” — which resonates with them because “it’s about reaching for your dreams and never giving up,” Alex says — as well as their Olympic exhibition gala program “That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra featuring Jay-Z.

“We’ve never done a tour in the U.S. that’s been 22 cities,” says Maia, 23. “It will be really special.”

Ice dancing is a division of figure skating that focuses heavily on “footwork, blade work and the edge quality . . . while telling a complete story,” says Alex, 26. It is strictly for duos at the Olympics. Naturally, it requires being in sync with your partner. Luckily, the two joke, they have been teammates since their Easter egg-hunting days at 2 and 5 years old.

POST-OLYMPICS LIFE Maia says the pair is squarely focused on the 22-city tour: “We’re really putting all of our focus and energy into delivering every night.”