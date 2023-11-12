Reality Check: 'RHONY' star Luann de Lesseps competes on 'Masked Singer'

THE REAL HIBISCUS OF NEW YORK CITY

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday unmasked a Sag Harbor celebrity: cabaret singer and former “The Real Housewives of New York City” cast member Luann de Lesseps.

Dressed as a giant hibiscus flower, de Lesseps, 58, performed “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls. Landing in the bottom two, with Anteater, she was eliminated after a showdown on Toni Basil’s “Hey Mickey” and panelist Jenny McCarthy successfully deducing Hibiscus’ identity.

“So much fun,” de Lesseps, who also has a home in Manhattan, told host Nick Cannon. “I had the best time. And Jenny” — an old friend — “I mean, she got it from the very beginning.”

After Cannon jocularly suggested de Lesseps don the flower costume in her touring cabaret show, the reality-TV star asked cheekily, “Do you think I could keep this and take it home?”

“I know a guy …,” Cannon joked

“Oh, good,” de Lesseps answered in kind. “We’re gonna talk later.”

DONYA, THEY CAN’T STOP YA

Tour-catering chef Donya Taylor, of Uniondale, continues on past this season’s seventh episode of “Hell’s Kitchen,” with guest pitmaster Aaron Franklin, overseeing a barbecue competition, calling her tri-tip steak dish the best dish of the bunch. Jermaine Wright was eliminated.

PREMIERES

A documentary series about reality TV, Peacock’s three-episode “House of Kardashian,” premiering on the streaming service early Thursday, examines the family from the perspectives of both “a dynasty of powerful women” and “untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars,” per a news release. Caitlyn Jenner is among those interviewed … The same morning, the streamer WOW Presents Plus puts the “eh?” in “Race” with season 4 of “Canada’s Drag Race” … Streaming early Friday on Prime Video and its ad-supported stablemate Freevee is the new “Twin Love,” in which twin former pro-wrestling stars Brie and Nikki Garcia pin down 10 sets of twins, split into two houses of identical casts, to see if the divided sets pursue the same or different romantic partners … Opposite on the streamer Discovery+, the European competition “Hairstyle, The Talent Show” makes its U.S. debut, hosted by celebrity hairstylist Maestro Rossano Ferretti alongside Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee … Sunday night at 8, Food Network’s new “The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown” uses the Christmastime novelty doll as the hook for such themed desserts as edible shelves, an edible Santa sleigh and more. Host Duff Goldman and judges Kardea Brown and Ashley Holt preside over six competing teams … and from 8 to 10:01 p.m., Discovery’s “Homestead Rescue” rides into an 11th season of helping off-the-grid types and other self-sustainers sustain.

RECAPS

Jag Bains, who made “Big Brother” history as the first Sikh houseguest, became the first Sikh winner as well, as the truck-company owner from Omak, Washington, took season 25 of the CBS series … In a twist on the usual formula, “The Golden Bachelor” star eliminated a contestant — Faith Martin — on the “Bachelor” franchise’s traditional “The Women Tell All” special, leaving Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist as the finalists … and in a double-elimination episode of “Survivor,” Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup and Kaleb Gebrewold were voted out.