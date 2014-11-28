'A Christmas Carol' and other vintage Christmas films to play in four LI locations

Get ready for some ho-ho-ho's -- and some ha-ha-ha's -- courtesy of Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies.

The two are pairing up to deliver a trio of holiday presents to movie fans at theaters in Westbury, Stony Brook, Holtsville and Farmingdale over the next two weeks with big-screen showings of three Yuletide perennials -- the 1938 version of "A Christmas Carol," the 1945 screwball comedy "Christmas in Connecticut" and the 1954 musical chestnut "White Christmas."

Up first is next Sunday's double feature of "A Christmas Carol," starring Reginald Owen as Ebenezer Scrooge, Gene Lockhart as Bob Cratchit and, in her film debut, 13-year-old June Lockhart (Gene's daughter) as one of Tiny Tim's siblings. The film is being paired with "Connecticut," which stars Barbara Stanwyck as a magazine food writer who can't even make a cup of tea. She lands in hot water when her editor invites a war hero -- and himself -- to her home for Christmas dinner.

Dec. 14 and 15 will be merry and bright as Bing Crosby and company sing, dance and cavort in "White Christmas," a sweet confection featuring 17 Irving Berlin songs held together by a wisp of a story line.

For info and tickets, go to fathomevents.com.