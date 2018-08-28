Alec Baldwin to play Bruce Wayne's father in upcoming 'Joker' movie, report says

Alec Baldwin has joined Warner Bros.' origin-story movie about the DC Comics supervillain The Joker, playing a revisionist take on the father of Bruce Wayne.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Massapequa native Baldwin, 60, will play Thomas Wayne, who in comics canon is the slain father of the child who would grow up to become the superhero Batman. Yet rather than the ethical businessman of the comics and other media, this Thomas Wayne will be a hype-oriented cad the trade magazine calls reminiscent of "a 1980s Donald Trump." Baldwin's recurring portrayal of a modern-day Trump on "Saturday Night Live" has won the actor one of his three Emmy Awards.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix the as-yet-untitled film, which is unrelated to another upcoming Warner Bros. Joker movie starring Jared Leto, will be the studio’s first under an ancillary brand of the DC Comics universe, not necessarily using the same actors or continuity as in other DC superhero movies.

Directed and co-written by Huntington native Todd Phillips, best known for his "Hangover" trio of comedies, the Joker origin film is set for release Oct. 4, 2019. In addition to Phoenix and Baldwin, the movie features Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron.

Baldwin has not commented on social media.