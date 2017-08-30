Andrew Garfield to get lifetime award; Skynyrd film blocked

WHO Andrew Garfield

THE DEAL The 34-year-old actor will receive the Golden Eye lifetime achievement award at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival, which will also screen his new film “Breathe.” The film, which marks the directorial debut of motion-capture actor Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes” franchise), stars Garfield as a man who is paralyzed by polio and told he has only months to live. Claire Foy (“The Crown”) plays his wife. “Breathe,” which is produced by Jonathan Cavendish and based on his parents, will also screen as a centerpiece film at October’s Hamptons International Film Festival.

THE BAND Lynyrd Skynyrd

THE MOVIE “Street Survivors”

THE DEAL A judge has blocked distribution of a film about the 1977 plane crash that killed Ronnie Van Zant, the lead singer of the Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, according to The Associated Press. The judge cited a decades-old “blood oath” taken by the surviving members and Van Zant’s widow to not exploit the history of the band, which had hits including “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.” According to the court ruling, drummer Artemus Pyle had signed as a co-producer and was to receive 5 percent of the profits.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE MOVIE “The Misogynists”

THE DEAL The creators of what could be the first feature film directly inspired by Donald Trump’s presidency are aiming to unveil it this fall, according to Deadline. “The Misogynists” stars Dylan Baker (“The Americans”) and Jamie Block as Trump supporters whose marriages are on the rocks and who spend election night celebrating in a hotel room. Characters come and go throughout the evening, including two prostitutes played by Ivana Milicevic and Trieste Kelly Dunn. The film, directed by Onur Tukel (the Sandra Oh comedy “Catfight”), is eyeing a premiere at a still-unnamed festival.