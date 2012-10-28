'Argo' top movie at weekend box office

It took three weeks, but "Argo" finally found its way to the top of the box office.

The Warner Bros. thriller from director and star Ben Affleck, inspired by the real-life rescue of six U.S. Embassy workers in Iran during the 1979 hostage crisis, made nearly $12.4 million this weekend, The Associated Press reports. "Argo" had been in second place the past two weeks and has now made about $60.8 million total.

Debuting at No. 3 was "Cloud Atlas," which made a disappointing $9.4 million. The nearly three-hour drama, also from Warner Bros., was co-directed by siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski and Tom Tykwer and features an ensemble cast including Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and Hugh Grant playing multiple roles over six story lines.