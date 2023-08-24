'Barbie' headed for IMAX screenings with additional material

The blockbuster “Barbie” is coming to IMAX for a weeklong engagement starting Sept. 22, with a small bit of additional material, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Wednesday.

“The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling and deeply moving,” director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, 40, said in a statement, adding “We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all. And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

The various official social media for the studio, IMAX, the movie and Mattel’s iconic doll posted that, “You can still wear pink after Labor Day,” promising “never before seen post-credit footage!” No other details were announced.

The fantasy-romance has become the highest-grossing movie domestically in Warner. Bros. Pictures’ 100-year history, with its roughly $573 million box office overtaking Disney’s 2019 “The Lion King” to claim the No. 15 all-time spot. With a roughly $1.286 billion worldwide total, “Barbie” recently topped Disney’s “Frozen” (2013) to reach No. 20 on that list. These figures are not adjusted for inflation.