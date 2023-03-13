'Blonde,' Tom Hanks are among Razzie 'winners'

The 43rd annual Golden Raspberry Awards, announced Saturday ahead of the next day's Oscars, lambasted Tom Hanks, the controversial Marilyn Monroe drama "Blonde" and, for a second year running, Jared Leto as among the worst of what last year's cinema had to offer.

And in a first, the Razzies gave themselves an award for having nominated a child actor this year — a move it quickly rescinded and apologized for.

Two-time Oscar winner Hanks (1993's "Philadelphia," 1994's "Forrest Gump") joined the likes of Marlon Brando, Ben Affleck, Halle Berry and others who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie. For his heavily made-up role as Elvis Presley's early manager Colonel Tom Parker in the biographical drama "Elvis," Hanks was awarded both worst supporting actor and worst screen combo ("Tom and his latex face").

Fellow Oscar winner Leto (2004's "Dallas Buyers Club") won his second consecutive Razzie this year, scoring worst actor for his title role in the Marvel Comics (but not Marvel Studios) vampire film "Morbius." Last year he won worst supporting actor for his role as Paolo Gucci in "House of Gucci." Leto's "Morbius" co-star Adria Arjona took worst supporting actress.

Worst actress, meanwhile, went to the Razzies themselves for "Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder.” The nominations, announced Jan. 23, had listed Bryce Dallas Howard, Kaya Scodelario, Alicia Silverstone and "Annie Hall" Oscar winner Diane Keaton plus preteen actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who starred in the latest remake of Steven King's "Firestarter."

"After their blunder of nominating someone who should not have been considered," the Razzies organizers said in Saturday's announcement, "the organization was put through the cyberworld blender. They publicly apologized to the actress, changed the rules for anyone under 18, rescinded the nomination and put themselves in her place on the ballot — and won by a landslide."

"Blonde," adapted from the "bio-novel" of that name by Joyce Carol Oates, had led this year's nominations with eight — sparing star Ana de Armas, whose work in the film garnered an Academy Award nomination. An imagined take on the life of iconic actor Monroe, who died in 1962 at age 36 of a barbiturate overdose, "the misogynistic, salacious and fallacious 'Blonde,' " as the announcement called it, was named worst picture, while director Andrew Dominik's script won worst screenplay.

"Disney’s Pinocchio," which is distinct from this year's Oscar-winning animated feature "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," won for worst remake, rip-off or sequel. Worst directors went to recording artists Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Derek Smith (aka Mod Sun), co-directors of "Good Mourning."

Colin Farrell, nominated as worst actor for 2004's ancient-times epic "Alexander," won the annual redeemer award "for his flawless work in 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' " for which he was Oscar-nominated.

The Razzies are bestowed by the same-name organization of movie lovers, each paying a membership fee.