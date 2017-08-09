‘Bonnie and Clyde’ turns 50, screens at LI theaters

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway robbed banks, and Oscar winner Estelle Parsons stole scenes in the 1967 classic “Bonnie and Clyde.” To mark the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking film that took screen violence to a new level, Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies are bringing it back to theaters Sunday, Aug. 13, and Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Preceding the movie — which can be seen at Westbury 12, Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, Stony Brook 17, Hampton Bays 5 and Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville — will be a new commentary from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. Certainly “Bonnie and Clyde” offers him a rich source, starting with the back stories about the many actresses who were in the running to play Bonnie before Dunaway was cast. Jane Fonda, Natalie Wood, Ann-Margret and Cher — whose then-husband, Sonny Bono, didn’t want her to be part of such a controversial film — were among those considered.

While the film is now hailed as a masterpiece, not all critics raved when it was released. The New York Times reviewer wrote that the movie’s “blending of farce with brutal killings is as pointless as it is lacking in taste.”

For complete info on show times and ticket prices, go to fathomevents.com.