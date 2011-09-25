Brad Pitt can't beat 'Lion King' at box office
Brad Pitt has been unable to put the cat out of first place at the weekend box office.
Studio estimates Sunday put Walt Disney's "The Lion King" reissue at No. 1 again with $22.1 million. That puts it just ahead of Pitt's baseball drama "Moneyball," a Sony Pictures release that opened at No. 2 with $20.6 million.
Debuting closely behind at No. 3 was the Warner Bros. family film "Dolphin Tale" with $20.3 million. "Dolphin Tale" stars Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman.
The 3-D reissue of 1994's "The Lion King" has taken in $61.7 million since opening the previous weekend to a much bigger audience than expected. That's on top of nearly $800 million worldwide the movie made in its original run and a 2002 re-release.