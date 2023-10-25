Dolly Parton's new album 'Rockstar' to be previewed at Long Island theaters

Move over, Taylor and Beyoncé — here comes Dolly.

Country legend Dolly Parton, 77, is the latest music star turning to cinemas as a way to connect with fans. On Nov. 15, “Dolly Parton’s Rockstar Global First Listen Event” will arrive in movie theaters, offering a sneak preview of her upcoming album “Rockstar.” The 60-minute film will include an interview with Parton, a rare performance of her 1980 pop hit “9 to 5” and a never-before-seen performance of the holiday song “Circle of Love.”

“Rockstar” was inspired by Parton’s 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor she initially declined. The album is also her first foray into the rock genre and boasts 30 songs — many of them iconic covers — with such guests as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ann Wilson of Heart, Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe and Long Island’s Joan Jett. The album will debut Nov. 17, two days after the premiere of “First Listen.”

Parton’s promotional film follows in the footsteps of Taylor Swift’s cinematic concert documentary, subtitled “The Eras Tour,” which was released Oct. 13 and has so far grossed $178 million worldwide. And Parton will get to theaters ahead of Beyoncé, whose own concert film, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” is due for release Dec. 1.

“Dolly Parton’s Rockstar Global First Listen Event” will screen at several Long Island theaters, including the Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale, the AMC Stony Brook 17 and Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington. For tickets and information go to dollyrockstarevent.com.