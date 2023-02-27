Jamie Lee Curtis hints 'Freaky Friday' sequel definitely on

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis on Saturday all but declared that a sequel to her and Lindsay Lohan's hit 2003 fantasy-comedy "Freaky Friday" is in the works.

"It’s going to happen,” Curtis, 64, who starred with Lohan as a mother and daughter who switch bodies for a day, told Variety at the Producers Guild Awards. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

Curtis has spoken in recent months about the possibility and how much she hopes it happens. On Feb. 10, she posted an Instagram photo of herself and Lohan posing together, the younger actor's arm draped around Curtis' shoulders, and wrote, "It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!"

Their movie was a remake of the 1976 original starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster. Curtis, whose films include "True Lies," "A Fish Called Wanda" and the "Halloween" movie series, won a Screen Actors Guild Award Sunday night for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once."