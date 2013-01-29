George Clooney, Sean Penn's new films and more movie buzz

WHO George Clooney

THE MOVIE "Tomorrowland"

THE DEAL What's this movie about? Nobody's telling, but its title, previously "1952," has been changed, according to Walt Disney Studios. About all that's known of this project is that Clooney will star, and Damon Lindelof ("Prometheus") will write and produce with director Brad Bird ("Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol"). Stoking speculation through Twitter, Bird recently posted a picture of a box containing old photos of Disney and a vintage "Amazing Stories" magazine; Lindelof wrote, "We won't tell you what it's about (yet), but we will tell you what it's not about. And that would be aliens." The film is scheduled for release Dec. 19, 2014.

WHO Sean Penn

THE MOVIE "Prone Gunman"

THE DEAL At the age of 52, the actor could be launching an action franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Director Pierre Morel, who guided Liam Neeson into the genre with "Taken," is in negotiations to handle Penn, who will play Martin Terrier, an international operative betrayed by his organization. As for the odd-sounding title, the movie is based on a French novel, "La Position du tireur couché." A comics adaptation by Fantagraphics, published in 2011, chose this title instead: "Like a Sniper Lining Up His Shot."

WHO Isabelle Huppert

THE MOVIE "Body Art"

THE DEAL Director David Cronenberg and novelist Don DeLillo are reteaming for this adaptation of DeLillo's novel "The Body Artist," Variety reports. Huppert, currently starring in the Oscar-nominated film "Amour," will play a widowed woman who discovers that a stranger is living in her upstairs room. Shooting is scheduled for summer. Cronenberg and DeLillo collaborated last year on "Cosmopolis," which starred Robert Pattinson as a Wall Street wunderkind but drew a low 36 percent audience rating at RottenTomatoes.com.