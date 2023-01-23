'Blonde' leads this year's Razzie nominees; Tom Hanks also 'honored'

The controversial Marilyn Monroe drama "Blonde," adapted from the "bio-novel" of that name by Joyce Carol Oates, led the field as the nominations for the 43rd annual Golden Raspberry Awards.were announced Monday. Colloquially known as the Razzies, they recognize some of the worst that the previous year's movies had to offer.

While star Ana de Armas was sparred a Razzie nomination, the movie itself — an imagined take on the life of iconic actor Monroe, who died in 1962 at age 36 of a barbiturate overdose — garnered eight: Worst Picture, Worst Director (Andrew Dominik), Worst Screenplay (Dominik), Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel, two for Worst Supporting Actor (Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams), and two for Worst Screen Couple ("Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene" and "Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women").

Other leading losers included "Good Mourning," which a Razzies release called "a laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes," earning seven nominations; "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," a "wholly unnecessary (and oddly creepy) live action/CGI remake," with six; and the Marvel Comics (but not Marvel Studios) vampire film "Morbius," "the year’s most ridiculed movie," taking five.

Along with those four movies, a Worst Picture nod went to "The King's Daughter," a fantasy about France's King Louis XIV seeking immortality by stealing a mermaid's life force.

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks was not spared, earning nominations for Worst Actor, as Gepetto in "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," and Worst Supporting Actor, for his "latex-laden, ludicrously accented portrayal of Col. Tom Parker in the otherwise critically acclaimed 'Elvis.'"

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rounding out worst actor were Colson Baker aka rapper Machine Gun Kelly for "Good Mourning"; Pete Davidson for his vocal role in the animated "Marmaduke"; Jared Leto as the titular vampire in "Morbius"; and Sylvester Stallone in the retired-superhero drama "Samaritan." Oscar-winner Leto ("Dallas Buyers Club") last year took Worst Supporting Actor for his role as Paolo Gucci in "House of Gucci."

Vying for Worst Actress are Ryan Kiera Armstrong for the latest remake of Stephen King's "Firestarter"; Bryce Dallas Howard for "Jurassic Park: Dominion"; "Annie Hall" Oscar-winner and four-time Academy Award nominee Diane Keaton for "Mack & Rita," a comedy about a 30-year-old woman who wakes up as a 70-year-old; Kaya Scodelario for "The King’s Daughter"; and Alicia Silverstone for the horror-thriller "The Requin."

The Razzies, bestowed by the same-name organization of movie-lovers each paying a membership fee, will be awarded on March 11, a day before the Oscars. A complete list of nominees is available at Razzies.com.