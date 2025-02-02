'Groundhog Day' review: Bill Murray movie has a romantic charm to match its freshness and constant good humor

Here is Newsday's review of "Groundhog Day" by then-film critic Jack Mathews, which originally ran on Feb. 11, 1993.

What would you do if you woke up tomorrow and it was today, all over again? The song playing on your clock radio, the people you meet on the way to work, the blizzard moving in from the Southwest . . . everything the same, except for your behavior, and everything forgotten by everyone but you?

That is the marvelous fantasy device of Harold Ramis' "Groundhog Day," and with Bill Murray delivering the most mature performance of his career, it has a romantic charm to match its freshness and its constant good humor.

Its plot is a gimmick, to be sure, and Ramis and his co-writer Danny Rubin don't even attempt an explanation for Pittsburgh TV weatherman Phil Connors' predicament. One day he and his film crew are in Punxsutawney, Pa., covering a corny small-town ritual, and the next day they're at it again.

For Connors (Murray), an ambitious egotist who belittles everyone from the town bum to his brightly sincere producer Rita (Andie MacDowell), spending eternity with the piteously cheerful rubes of Punxsutawney is like sharing a cell with Mister Rogers. In the hands of

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

less skillful filmmakers, the movie might have had the same effect on us.

But beneath the simple notion of "Groundhog Day" are layers of good ideas. Like "Heaven Can Wait" and all memorable romantic fantasies, "Groundhog Day" is at its heart a life lesson, a story of self-discovery and change, and done in a way that gives us an immediate rooting interest.

All the way through the movie, your mind plays a game of "What would I do-What will he do?" And as Connors goes through the cycles of panic, anger, playfulness, depression and acceptance, he inevitably tries everything you can imagine. The main thing working against him is that there is no escape. Whether he commits suicide or ends up in jail, he awakes in the same bed listening to Sonny and Cher sing "I've Got You Babe." On the other hand, "tomorrow is another day" takes on a whole new meaning.

Within the confines of his 24-hour prison, Phil can accomplish whatever he wants through trial and error, from robbing an armored truck to seducing women, with total immunity.

Ramis, who directed Murray in "Caddyshack" and worked with him as either an actor or writer on several other comedies, managed to engage his best comic instincts here without resorting to the sophomoric high jinks that have marked all of Ramis' previous work. He's taken an absurd set of circumstances and refused to fill it with absurdities. Every character and action in the story follows a certain logic, even the months-in-the-making whirlwind romance between Phil and Rita.

"Groundhog Day" is an actors' sandbox. Not only do the recurring characters all appear in big scenes, but in several versions of them, revealing a little more of themselves in each one. Every performance besides Murray's necessarily reacts to his, but the chemistry works, particulary with MacDowell, who shows a confidence we've never seen in her before.

Murray's natural style, a wisecracking smugness that borders on condescension, is ready-made for the self-aborbed TV personality we first meet. However, his performance really takes off after Phil enters the time warp and is forced, by the boredom of his own company, to reach out for other people.

His character learns a lot about the real qualities of life under those circumstances, and between the smiles and robust laughs this smartly executed movie delivers, so do we.