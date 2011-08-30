Hathaway may star in 'Les Miserables' film

Hathaway may star in 'Les Miserables' filmAnne Hathaway may have a starring role in the film version of "Les Miserables," TheWrap.com reports. In February, while serving as co-host of the Oscars, the actress sang "On My Own," a song from the musical. Now, Broadway World is reporting that Hathaway is in contention to play Fantine in Tom Hooper's adaptation of the hit. The publication says former Oscar host Hugh Jackman -- the man whom Hathaway personally sang her rendition to in February, and who is set to play Jean Valjean in the Broadway show -- pushed for Hathaway to get the role. Hathaway's rep did not return a call or email Tuesday.