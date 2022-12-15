Henry Cavill's Superman days are over

Henry Cavill, who since 2013 has embodied the iconic superhero Superman on-screen, says he understands why the new DC Studios chiefs will not have him return to that role as they revamp the DC Comics movie universe.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone," the English actor, 39, wrote on social media Wednesday night. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. I respect that."

He understands, he said, that filmmaker-producer Gunn and producer Safran "have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

The star, whose work includes the films "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" (2018)" and the two "Enola Holmes" movies (2020, 2022) and the Netflix fantasy series "The Witcher," told fans, "For those who have been by my side through the years…..we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember … Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all[;] onwards and upwards."

Gunn and Safran were named in October to lead DC Comics’ film, TV and animation in a newly formed Warner Bros. division replacing DC Films. Gunn, 56, had tweeted earlier on Wednesday that a Superman film was among those being planned: "In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill." He added, "But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Responding to a Twitter query, Gunn said of his upcoming Superman film, "I am writing (and have been for a while). We don’t know who is directing yet."