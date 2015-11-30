‘Home Alone’ and other holiday movies coming to LI cinemas

Get ready to bask in the glow of the holiday season — and the leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.” The beloved 1983 classic is one of several Yuletide chestnuts sure to spread some much-needed cheer at various Long Island movie theaters in December.

A CHRISTMAS STORY

There’s no place like the Parker home for the holidays. Jean Shepherd’s tale turned 1983 film of a boy, a BB gun and one ducky dinner at a Chinese restaurant has become a holiday tradition sure to produce more howls than those from the Bumpus dogs.

WHEN | WHERE Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m., Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St.

INFO $8; 631-724-3700, smithtownpac.org

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

HOME ALONE

Put your hands on your face and do your best Macaulay Culkin impression if you also can’t believe that it’s been 25 years since the release of this comedy about a boy whose family flies off to Paris without him. The silver anniversary is the perfect time to treasure the comedy gold of Culkin trying to outwit bumbling burglars Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in ways that even Bugs Bunny never imagined.

WHEN | WHERE Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Farmingdale Multiplex Cinema, 1001 Broadhollow Rd.; Island 16 Cinema de Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville

INFO $13.50; fathomevents.com

REMEMBER THE NIGHT

Like “A Christmas Story,” this 1940 film about a prosecutor (Fred MacMurray) who brings a shoplifter (Barbara Stanwyck) home for the holidays is also set in Indiana. The tone, however, couldn’t be more different, especially as lawyer and thief fall in love. Stanwyck biographer Victoria Wilson hosts the screening and will sign copies of her book about the actress.

WHEN | WHERE Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington

INFO $15; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

If you don’t believe in Santa Claus now, you probably will after seeing this 1947 charmer starring Edmund Gwenn in his Oscar-winning role as a department store Santa who claims to be the real Kriss Kringle. The movie also stars Maureen O’Hara, who teaches young Natalie Wood that “faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to.”

WHEN | WHERE Dec. 20 and 23 at 2 and 7 p.m., Stony Brook 17, at 2196 Nesconset Hwy.; Dec. 23 at 2 p.m., Farmingdale Multiplex Cinema and Island 16 Cinema de Lux

INFO $12.50-$13.50; fathomevents.com