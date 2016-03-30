James Bond actors get wax figures at Madame Tussauds in Manhattan

What do you get when you multiply 007 by six?

The answer is an interactive exhibit at Madame Tussauds in Manhattan featuring wax figures of the half-dozen actors — Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and current star Daniel Craig — who have played James Bond on screen.

Brosnan and Craig submitted to two-hour fittings in London to get their exact measurements, and photos and research from the film studios were used to create the replicas, according to Petra van der Meer, figure maintenance manager for Madame Tussauds U.S. The figures, which were layered with paints and feature actual human hair, cost about $227,000 each to make. “Each Bond will wear a classic 007 dinner suit of their era based on the original costume they wore,” van der Meer said.

There are three admission packages from $25.75 to the $44.95 Ultimate Ticket that gets you a souvenir Bond-themed wax hand (with a gold finger) and includes a “Shaken, Not Stirred” martini (dry or virgin) or fountain beverage and snack.

The Bonds, James Bonds, will be on display through June 30 at the museum at 234 W. 42nd St. For more information, go to nwsdy.li/tussauds