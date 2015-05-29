'Jaws' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary

"Jaws," the 1975 shark-attack film that ushered in the age of the summer blockbuster, will return to theaters in June to celebrate its 40th anniversary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fathom Events will screen "Jaws" Sunday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time in theaters around the U.S., with an introduction by Ben Mankiewicz, the weekend daytime host for Turner Classic Movies.

Steven Spielberg's second theatrical feature film was released June 20, 1975, following a massive television advertising campaign -- unusual for movies at the time -- and was booked into a then-unheard-of number of theaters, more than 400. Starring Roy Scheider as the police chief of a New England beach town terrorized by a great white shark, "Jaws" became the highest-grossing film of its day. Along with George Lucas' "Star Wars," released two years later in May, "Jaws" permanently hooked Hollywood on the idea of big-scale, crowd-pleasing, summertime moneymakers. "Jaws" now ranks No. 56 on the American Film Institute's list of the 100 greatest films of all time.

For tickets and information, go to fathomevents.com.