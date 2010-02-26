Jeff Bridges is the one to beat for best actor

This year's horse race for the leading actor Oscar has been tumultuous. The initial front-runner became the also-ran, the dark horse became the odds-on favorite and the rest of the pack fell by the wayside. Here's a look at the contenders:

ACTOR Jeff Bridges

MOVIE "Crazy Heart"

THE DEAL Fox Searchlight's last-minute entry into the Oscar race showed good timing: All of a sudden, Bridges' portrayal of a broken-down country singer is the one to beat.

ACTOR George Clooney

MOVIE "Up in the Air"

THE DEAL Initially, this recession-themed comedy-drama about a professional downsizer had the momentum (Oscar loves a topical film) and Clooney seemed the default favorite. But, oh, how things change during Oscar season.

ACTOR Colin Firth

MOVIE "A Single Man"

THE DEAL You won't find a more moving, nuanced performance than this one from Firth - he plays a gay college professor grieving for a dead lover. But his Oscar chances? Slim to none for this arty, moody film.

ACTOR Morgan Freeman

MOVIE "Invictus"

THE DEAL Nelson Mandela is the role of a lifetime for Freeman. Still, this ably directed drama by Clint Eastwood didn't have the magic spark that could have boosted the actor to the top of the list.

ACTOR Jeremy Renner

MOVIE "The Hurt Locker"

THE DEAL This 39-year-old unknown, playing an unhinged soldier in Kathryn Bigelow's Iraq war film, should be feeling like an Olympic skater from an unpronounceable principality: Just proud to be here.

