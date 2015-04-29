EntertainmentMovies

Justin Bieber joins cast of 'Zoolander 2'

Honoree Justin Bieber arrives at his own Comedy Central roast...

Honoree Justin Bieber arrives at his own Comedy Central roast at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif., on March 14, 2015. Credit: AP / Jordan Strauss

By FRANK LOVECE. Special to Newsday

Pop star Justin Bieber is joining the cast of "Zoolander 2," the sequel to the 2001 comedy hit.

Star and director Ben Stiller, 49, who has been posting casting notices on his Instagram page, on Wednesday added a black-and-white photo of himself, seemingly in character as male model Derek Zoolander, staring in profile at Bieber, 21.

The caption read, " 'Zoolander 2.' Justin Bieber." Stiller had recently announced via Instagram that Fred Armisen and Kyle Mooney were joining a cast that includes returning stars Owen Wilson, Christine Taylor and Will Ferrell and newcomers Kristen Wiig and Cyrus Arnold.

