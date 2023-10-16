New York Long Island Film Festival kicks off Wednesday

The New York Long Island Film Festival returns for its fifth year this week with more than 90 short and feature films. The festival runs Wednesday through Saturday at the Moose Lodge and other locations in the village of Lindenhurst.

Launched by filmmaker Gerry Ferretti and actor Katie Schrader as a way to spotlight homegrown projects, the NYLIFF combines short films — plus the occasional feature — into roughly two-hour blocks of programming. Ferretti himself has a project at the festival, “The Fontanas,” a series about four Italian American brothers running their family’s pizzeria on Long Island. Episodes 1 through 7 will screen on different days. Ferretti says season 2 is in preproduction.

Films have the potential to win several awards, including best director, score, actor/actress, horror/paranormal short and micro short (less than five minutes). Awards will be presented Saturday, followed by a party at Lindenhurst’s Belfast Gastropub on Wellwood Avenue.

Half-day tickets are $15, full-day tickets are $25 and passes run from $70 to $90. For more information, call 631-974-3908 or go to filmfreeway.com/nyliff.