'Magic Mike' review: Channing Tatum carries the film

"Magic Mike," starring Channing Tatum as a stripper making the most of his assets, brings all the beef you might expect, but has plenty going on upstairs, too. It's not an overly musky romance, but a window into a much-mocked subculture, more "Saturday Night Fever" than "Dirty Dancing." It's one of the year's best surprises, and so is its frequently underrated star.

Though unmistakably directed by Steven Soderbergh in his subversive-chic style, "Magic Mike" belongs to Tatum, playing an older version of the teenage Tampa stripper he briefly was. (He also co-produced with writer Reid Carolin.) That may be why this film feels so authentic, with details no outsider's research could provide. Tatum's Mike, roughly 30, lives the wild life: We first see him waking after a threesome. But unlike young Adam (Alex Pettyfer), the newest recruit to Tampa's Club Xquisite, Mike is saving his sweaty singles to start his own business.

Much of the freaky fun in "Magic Mike" comes from the blush-worthy dance sequences, choreographed with low-rent panache by Alison Faulk (currently handling Madonna's 2012 tour) and performed without a shred of embarrassment by Joe Manganiello as the well-endowed Richie, and Kevin Nash as the near-simian Tarzan, among others. Matthew McConaughey, as the club's leather-harnessed ringmaster, Dallas, delivers a born-for-this performance and nearly steals the show with a spread-legged striptease to KISS' "Calling Dr. Love."

But it's Tatum who carries the film, not just with his sculpted muscles but with a sensitive, almost heartbreaking performance. Adam's sister, Brooke (Cody Horn), keeps him at arm's length, and even his regular booty call, Joanna (Olivia Munn), tells him to shut up and "just look pretty." Like the porn stars in "Boogie Nights," Mike doesn't realize where he ranks until the world reminds him.

