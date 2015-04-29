Marion Cotillard to star in Xavier Dolan film, plus more movie news

WHO Marion Cotillard

THE MOVIE "It's Only the End of the World"

THE DEAL The French actress will join Lea Seydoux ("Blue Is the Warmest Color") and Vincent Cassell ("Black Swan," "Child 44") in a new film from Xavier Dolan, according to Deadline.com. The drama, adapted from Jean-Luc Lagarce's play, tells the story of a writer who returns home to tell his family of his upcoming death. Dolan, a 28-year-old French Canadian wunderkind, is also working on "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan," a celebrity satire starring Jessica Chastain and Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones").

WHO Hailee Steinfeld

THE MOVIE "Break My Heart 1,000 Times"

THE DEAL The young star has been cast in a supernatural romantic thriller based on a novel by Daniel Waters, TheWrap.com reports. The film, directed by Scott Speer, takes place in a world where living people interact with ghostlike essences of the dead -- called Remnants -- as part of everyday life. Steinfeld, 18, launched her film career in the Coen brothers' version of "True Grit" and will be seen in the sequel "Pitch Perfect 2," which is scheduled to open May 15.

THE MOVIE "Don't Think I've Forgotten"

THE DEAL John Pirozzi's documentary unearths the rock music of Cambodia, a distinctive blend of catchy Western pop and serpentine Eastern melodies, which flourished in the 1960s but was stamped out by the Pol Pot regime in the 1970s. Pirozzi will appear in person at a local screening next week.

INFO 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $15; call 631-423-7611 or go to cinemaartscentre.org.