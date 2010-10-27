Massapequa Park setting for new Charlize Theron flick

Massapequa Park, Minnesota? Almost. The South Shore village is filling in for the Midwest locale of director Jason Reitman's ("Up in the Air") new movie "Young Adult," which has been filming along Park Boulevard since last week. Charlize Theron, who stars in the Diablo Cody-scripted picture, has been shooting scenes at Woody's Village Saloon and elsewhere, according to residents.

"They filmed one day last week, and were here [Tuesday] from 7 in the morning till about 10 o'clock at night, and they were here again at 7 this morning," Carolann Stedman, manager of Town Florist, told Newsday Wednesday. "They're filming in Woody's next door to us," she said. "They've closed it up and changed it around" with set dressing to match the Minnesota locale.

Theron plays a young-adult novelist who returns to her Minnesota hometown to try to rekindle an old flame, played by Patrick Wilson ("Watchmen").

"Everyone's open for business," Stedman says of local shops including her own, June Nails and the IGA supermarket, which have been in the lenses' line of fire and may appear in the film. "Young Adult" is scheduled for release by Paramount next year.