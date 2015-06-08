'The Martian' trailer offers first look at Matt Damon as an astronaut

A new trailer for "The Martian" hit the Web on Monday, courtesy of 20th Century Fox.

The film stars Matt Damon as an American astronaut abandoned on Mars and Jessica Chastain as part of a rogue NASA crew that decides to rescue him.

Based on the 2014 novel by Andy Weir (originally self-published in 2011), "The Martian" is written by Drew Goddard (television's "Lost") and directed by Ridley Scott ("Blade Runner").

"The Martian" is scheduled for release in November.