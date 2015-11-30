Matthew McConaughey may star in Stephen King’s ‘Dark Tower,’ plus more movie news

WHO Matthew McConaughey

THE MOVIE “The Dark Tower”

THE DEAL The actor is being considered for a leading role in an adaptation of Stephen King’s fantasy-horror series, according to TheWrap. Though no commitments have been made, McConaughey has been offered the choice of two parts — gunslinger Roland Deschain or the villainous Man in Black. “The Dark Tower” series, which began publication in 1982 and comprises eight novels, could become McConaughey’s first major movie franchise.

WHO Paul Walker

THE DEAL In response to a lawsuit, automaker Porsche said the fiery car crash that killed the star of the “Fast and Furious” films was his “own comparative fault,” Deadline.com reports. The 2005 Porsche Carrera CT that Walker and driver Roger Rodas were in at the time of the 2013 crash had been “misused and improperly maintained,” according to Porsche in a response to a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the actor’s daughter, Meadow Rain Walker. Her suit claimed that her father had been trapped in the burning car by a defective seat belt.

THE MOVIE “Memento”

THE DEAL Christopher Nolan’s head-spinning thriller about time and memory is about to be remade. A hit upon its release in 2000, the film starred Guy Pearce (“Lockdown”) as an amnesiac and established Nolan (“The Dark Knight,” “Inception”) as an audaciously cerebral director. “People who’ve seen ‘Memento’ 10 times still feel they need to see it one more time,” Andrea Iervolino, whose AMBI Pictures will finance the remake, said in a statement. “The bar is set high thanks to the brilliance of Christopher Nolan, but we wouldn’t want it any other way.” There is no official word on the new film’s cast or crew.