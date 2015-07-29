Meryl Streep's 'Ricki and the Flash' screening early at Gold Coast International Film Festival, plus more movie news

THE MOVIE "Ricki and the Flash"

THE DEAL Meryl Streep plays an aging rocker in this comedy-drama written by Diablo Cody ("Juno") and directed by Jonathan Demme ("The Silence of the Lambs"). It doesn't open in theaters until Friday, Aug. 7, but local moviegoers can get a sneak preview two days earlier. The screening is being presented with a preshow reception by the Gold Coast International Film Festival.

INFO Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Bow Tie Squire Cinemas, 115 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck. Tickets are $15-$20; 516-829-2570, goldcoastfilmfestival.org

WHO Jake Gyllenhaal

THE MOVIE "Demolition"

THE DEAL The new drama from director Jean-Marc Vallée ("Wild") has been chosen to open the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10. The film stars Gyllenhaal, currently in the boxing drama "Southpaw," as a grief-stricken New York investment banker who begins engaging in random acts of destruction. Also in the festival's lineup are Michael Moore's "Where to Invade Next"; Ridley Scott's "The Martian," starring Matt Damon as a stranded astronaut; and the Lance Armstrong biopic "The Program" from director Stephen Frears ("The Queen").

THE EVENT Best of New York International Children's Film Festival

THE DEAL A selection of shorts from the annual festival -- including two Oscar nominees -- will screen locally this weekend. The films will be grouped into three blocks, each about an hour in length and each appropriate for ages 3-6, 5-10 and 8-14, respectively. The films come from the United States and at least 15 other countries.

INFO Saturday, Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill. $10 adults, free ages younger than 18; 631-283-2118, parrishart.org