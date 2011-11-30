Movie buzz: 'Happy' to be here

THE MOVIE "Happy Happy"

THE DEAL

This Sundance award-winning Norwegian comedy, about a woman whose lackluster love life changes when a seemingly perfect couple moves in next door, played to good reviews earlier this year but was hardly seen locally. It's having several screenings in Patchogue.

INFO

Tonight through Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center, 20 Terry St., Patchogue. Tickets are $10. Go to plazamac.org for more information.

THE MOVIE "Hot Coffee"

THE DEAL

The final screening in this season's Furman Film Series is a documentary that takes a second look at the infamous case of the woman scalded by a cup of McDonald's coffee. Director Susan Saladoff will speak via Skype.

INFO

TonightThursday at 7:30 at Squire Cinemas, 115 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck. Tickets are $20. 516-829-2570; greatneckarts.org.

WHO Andy Serkis

THE MOVIE

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes"

THE DEAL

The actor is going to get an Oscar push from 20th Century Fox for his motion-capture performance as Caesar, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The re-boot of the loveably hokey sci-fi franchise received unexpectedly good reviews, which often focused on Serkis' uncanny body language and facial expressions. Serkis was acclaimed for his Gollum in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" films, but Oscar recognition eluded him; a Fox exec said the studio would push "hard" for Serkis' nomination.