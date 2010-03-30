Movie buzz: Local boy makes good, old guy does good

WHO Michael Algieri

THE MOVIE "Happythankyoumoreplease"

THE DEAL The 9-year-old actor from Greenlawn is about to go national. This Sundance award-winning feature, directed by and starring Josh Radnor (best known as Ted Mosby on CBS' "How I Met Your Mother"), has just been picked up for $1 million by the film distribution arm of Hannover House, Variety reports. The movie, about a young man who discovers a little boy (Algieri) riding the subway, will be released Aug. 27 in five major markets, including New York. An additional 20 markets will follow on Labor Day weekend.

WHO Bill Plympton

THE MOVIE "Idiots and Angels"

THE DEAL The latest feature from Plympton, an Oscar-nominated animator who, at 63, continues to draw each film still by hand, follows a booze-swilling jerk named Angel who wakes up morning with wings that force him to do good deeds. Plympton will be in town for a screening and will sign autographs and give away his original drawings.

INFO Tonight at 7:30 at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $13. 800-838-3006; cinemaartscentre.org.

THE MOVIE "Beautiful Darling"

THE DEAL Subtitled "The Life and Times of Candy Darling, Andy Warhol Superstar," this documentary follows James Lawrence Slattery's journey from Massapequa Park teenager to transgender actress in movies like "Andy Warhol's Women" and even Alan J. Pakula's Oscar-winning "Klute." Its producers include Massapequa-based Meg Newman and her husband, Michael, a childhood acquaintance of Slattery's.

INFO Tomorrow at 9:15 p.m. at the Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., Manhattan; 212-708-9840, moma.org. Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center, 165 W. 65th St., Manhattan; 212-875-5600, filmlinc.com.