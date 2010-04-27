Movie Buzz: Phish film festival and artistic animation
THE MOVIE "Phish 3D"
THE DEAL This two-hour concert film of Phish, the almost literally unstoppable jam band, will screen at two local theaters for a limited engagement of one week only. Shot last year at the band's three-day Festival 8 in Indio, Calif., the footage includes a front-to-back cover version of the Rolling Stones' album "Exile on Main Street."
INFO Tomorrow at Farmingdale 14, 1001 Broad Hollow Rd.; and Island 16: Cinema De Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville. phish3dmovie.com.
THE EVENT "Innovative Animation"
THE DEAL The Parrish Art Museum's "New Global Cinema" series takes a departure this year, focusing on films that expand the definition of the word "cartoon." This week's screening of the Israeli war documentary "Waltz With Bashir" will be followed on May 7 with "Persepolis," about the 1979 Iranian revolution, and on May 14 with "The Triplets of Belleville," the whimsical Belgian hit about a particularly eventful Tour de France.
INFO Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at Parrish Art Museum, 25 Job's Lane, Southampton. Tickets are $7. 631-283-2118; parrishart.org.
THE EVENT Documentary Production Workshop
THE DEAL Emmy-winning filmmaker Ron Rudaitis, based in Greenlawn, will hold a three-day documentary-making workshop that will cover the process from research to script development to editing; he'll also discuss funding and distribution. Rudaitis has produced and directed numerous television documentaries and programs covering topics as diverse as boxing, farming and immigration.
INFO 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and May 8 and 15 at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Registration is $95. 800-838-3006; cinemaartscentre.org.