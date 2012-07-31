Movie buzz: Wachowski's new identity

WHO Lana Wachowski

THE MOVIE "Cloud Atlas"

THE DEAL In her new identity as a woman, the filmmaker formerly known as Larry ("The Matrix," "Speed Racer") makes a rare appearance in a promotional video for this upcoming Warner Bros. epic starring Tom Hanks and Halle Berry. Sitting with her two co-directors -- her brother, Andy, and German filmmaker Tom Tykwer ("Run Lola Run") -- Lana sports a dark gray tank top and pink dreadlocks; she appears comfortable and laughs frequently while talking about the big-scale movie, which spans several eras and features actors who play different characters and "different genders," according to Andy. "Cloud Atlas" will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and arrives in theaters Oct. 26.

THE MOVIE "2 Days in New York"

THE DEAL In her follow-up to the 2007 comedy "2 Days in Paris," writer-director Julie Delpy reprises her role as Marion, this time living in a new city with a new boyfriend, Mingus (Chris Rock). It's scheduled for release in Manhattan Aug. 10, but will screen Monday in a sneak preview as part of the ongoing Furman Film Series. The cast includes Dylan Baker, Kate Burton (daughter of actor Richard Burton) and Delpy's real-life father, Albert Delpy.

INFO Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Clearview Squire Cinemas, 115 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck. Tickets are $15-$20. 516-829-2570; greatneckarts.org.

THE MOVIE "The Gatekeepers"

THE DEAL Six former heads of Shin Bet, Israel's domestic secret

service agency, discuss their careers on camera for the first time in this documentary, which was recently acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. Addressing the 1967 Six Day War and its aftereffects, the film offers a glimpse into "the inner sanctum of Israel's security decision-makers for almost half a century," according to director Dror Moreh (the 2008 documentary "Sharon"). No theatrical release date has been announced.