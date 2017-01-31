‘Ocean’s Eight’ cast photo offers first look at all-female cast with Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, more

Warner Bros. has released the first promotional photo of “Ocean’s Eight,” the all-female spinoff of the “Ocean’s Eleven” trio of caper movies.

The image by photographer Barry Wetcher depicts the stars sitting across from each other on a New York City subway train with Sandra Bullock (playing Debbie Ocean), Cate Blanchett (Lou), Rihanna (Nine Ball) and Mindy Kaling (Amita) on one side and Sarah Paulson (Tammy), Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kluger), Awkwafina (Constance) and Helena Bonham Carter (Rose) on the other.

The story follows Ocean as she “attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala,” said Warner Bros. “Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew.”

Rihanna tweeted the image, writing, “First looQ at #Oceans8. Coming summer 2018.”